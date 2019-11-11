YOUNG students have donated tons of produce to a food bank while also learning about inspirational role models from different cultural backgrounds.

Pupils at Oakwood Infant and Nursery School in Windsor Avenue, Clacton, spent two-weeks collecting a variety of food in celebration of this year’s Harvest Festival.

The horde of produce, which included boxes of cereal, cans of soup, fruit, and packets of biscuits, was presented to Barrie and Maria Sampson from the Salvation Army.

The handover over came during special thanksgiving service at which attentive pupils were also taught about the positive benefits of the Salvation Army’s food bank and how it helps local families.

After the service, the school ambassadors proudly delivered the items to the food bank, before being given the opportunity to put their own food parcels together.

In conjunction with the celebrations, the children also spent time learning about the positive impacts of historic and cultural icons such has Barack Obama, Rosa Parkes and Usain Bolt.

Headteacher Mrs. Maguire-Egan said: “The children and parents kindly donated an enormous amount of food for the Salvation Army Food Bank and the School Ambassadors delivered the food.

“Their behaviour was impeccable and they were polite and listened to all the information they were given about this valuable resource for the vulnerable in the community, and I was very proud of them.”