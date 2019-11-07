A DISQUALIFIED driver has seen his ban extended after he got behind the wheel of a classic car he spent years renovating for his autistic son.

Shane Saggers, 39, drove his Mitsubishi FTO in Church Road, Clacton, without insurance, a valid MOT test certificate and while he was banned from the roads.

Colchester Magistrates’ Court heard patrolling police spotted the driver parking the car in the nearby Church Crescent, before getting out and starting to walk away.

When officers approached Saggers, he admitted he had no insurance and was disqualified from driving.

The court heard the offender, who has 11 previous convictions for five offences, had long harboured a desire to pass on the car to his seven-year-old son.

Selena Dines, mitigating, said: “I don’t think there are many M reg cars about on the roads these days.

“He bought it for his son many years ago.

“When his son was born he hoped for him to grow into it.

“He was hoping when his son turns 18 he would have this classic car and he was trying to do it up.

“It was kept at a friend’s property.,but the friend could no longer store it and said it had to go.

“He tried his best to find someone to drive it, to move it for him, but there was nobody.

“So he took an unfortunate decision to do it himself and just moved it.”

Ms Dines described how unemployed Saggers had previously worked in mental health support and would be eligible for unpaid work.

She added: “The son is now aged seven and has ADHD and autism.

“He lives with his partner and he is her carer.

“He goes round every day and cares for her, she has COPD and back problems, he gets a carer’s allowance to look after her.”

“He is actively looking for work.”

Magistrates imposed a 12 month community order, with a single requirement Saggers, of West Avenue, Clacton, complete 120 hours of unpaid work.

His remaining ten month driving ban was extended to last 18 months.