TOWN councillors have recommended plans to turn a former village care home for people with mental health issues into a House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) for refusal.

The Loyalty Project has applied to Tendring Council for change of use at the former Brick Barn Residential Care Home, in Walton Road, Kirby-le-Soken.

Previous plans by Shamrock Villas earlier this year looked to turn the building into facilities for homeless people, but the plans were later withdrawn.

Neighbours questioned whether Kirby-le-Soken was an appropriate place to open a homelessness centre, but the former manager of the site said there would be no issues with drink, drugs or anti-social behaviour.

The new plans were recommended for refusal by Frinton and Walton Town Council on Thursday.

Councillors said the HMO would not be suitable for the village.

It is expected that the plans will be called in for scrutiny.

A report by the developer said: “It is considered that the development would have an acceptable impact on existing residential amenities.”