A YOUTH theatre company from Clacton has joined youngsters in Germany for a special international performance.

The Princes Youth Theatre hosted the Juks youth theatre group from Biberach, Clacton’s twin town, for a joint performance of Godspell in the Princes Theatre in September.

The youth theatre company has now paid a return visit to take to the stage with their German counterparts for a further three performances.

The special performances are part of celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the twinning of Clacton and Biberach.

Tendring Council chairman Dan Land joined dignitaries in the twin town for the performances.

He said: “The Princes Youth Theatre performed three outstanding shows.

“Youngsters from Tendring, some travelling abroad for the first time, were under the solid stewardship of Melissa Wenn who manages the groups.

“Many of the kids go onto acting and dance schools around the country having had the solid grounding locally.

“I was just blown away with the reception they got from all three audiences during the stay. They were a credit to themselves and the district.”