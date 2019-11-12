Tendring District Commander Chief Inspector Lily Benbow reflects on her first three months in the job and calls for the public’s support

This is my first article as your district commander and while I’m not a natural writer, I’m grateful for this opportunity to share with you what we are doing to help keep your community safe and to discuss what matters to you.

Having now worked with Essex Police for just over three months, I have my feet firmly under the table.

Or on some early mornings I have my running feet firmly on the promenade as I plod to a better fitness level.

Should anyone wish to join me on a slow run then do get in touch – we could share ideas and even help you train for joining Essex Police if you fancy a career change!

I have met with wonderful, enthusiastic people and look forward to continue working together to build on the already excellent work being done.

Earlier this month I met fellow businesswomen at a Tendring4growth networking breakfast in Clacton.

Women and business leaders across Tendring can truly be a strong and productive voice in bringing about positive change in our communities.

In bringing my own policing experience and personality to this role, I am guided by our force policing plan.

Our plan is simple - help people, keep people safe and catch criminals - but not at all simple to achieve.

I know we have a tough job ahead but I relish the challenge.

I have been humbled by the amazing work of some of Tendring’s young people.

I met the beach patrol team shortly after the tragic events on the beach in August, and was struck by the fact that some of them were the same age as the young man they tried to save.

I sincerely thank you for all that you did on that terrible day and will continue to support you and your managers as best I can.

Terrible day - emergency services working together following the tragic drowning of Malika Shamas and Haider Ali in the sea off Clacton in August

I will be writing a monthly briefing for councillors, Neighbourhood Watch co-ordinators, local authorities, faith leaders and residents’ associations, which will include details on what we are doing to tackle issues raised by residents.

Having met with Neighbourhood Watch liaison officers Dave and Colin, I can see they are very committed to developing the Neighbourhood Watch’s work and we will be helping them get a short survey out to residents in the next few months.

Please do help them by completing this when it arrives. There are so many more people I have met and have yet to meet, but are too numerous to mention.

And with 60km of coastline and my personal love of sailing, I hope to meet more of the Tendring sailing community over the coming months – on land not water as I am (probably shamefully or sensibly) a fair weather sailor.

Marine crime and rural crime are two areas also of focus for me but these I will leave for another column I look forward to meeting you, speaking with you, supporting you and possibly running with you. Stay safe.