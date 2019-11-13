VOLUNTEERS are invited to help plant more than 2,400 trees as part of a new woodland at a former rubbish tip in Clacton.

Tendring Council and Trees for Cities have finalised plans for the second phase of planting at Rush Green Recreation Ground.

The planting will coincide with National Tree Week and takes place from 10am on Saturday, November 30.

Michael Talbot, Tendring Council’s cabinet member for environment, said residents and community groups are invited to take part.

“Trees to be planted include hawthorn, oak, wild cherry, field maple and mountain ash as these should survive for 100 years,” he added.

“The trees will be sourced from UK nurseries to remove the risk of importing pests and diseases.

“The area to be planted forms part of the Rush Green Recreation Ground, which used to be a rubbish tip, and the settlement of the area has made it unusable for sports pitches.”

Community groups, and council staff teams, are also being invited to take on a section of the woodland for them to manage over the first few years as the trees take root.

Alan Coley, chairman of the council’s cross-party working party on climate change, has also backed the initiative.

He said: “Having declared a climate emergency and set an ambitious target of being carbon neutral by 2030, anything we can do to help our environment and offset our emissions has to be a good thing.

“This new woodland will help to create a green lung for Clacton, as well as an open space for people and wildlife to enjoy.

“If you want to get involved, please come along.”

People attending the planting event are advised to wear suitable clothing and footwear.

Tools and refreshments will be provided for all those who take part.

Trees for Cities works with local communities to cultivate lasting change in their neighbourhoods – revitalising forgotten spaces and creating healthier environments.

If you are interested in helping to plant trees at the site, contact openspaceenquiries@tendringdc.gov.uk or call 01255 686647.