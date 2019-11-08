WAKE me up before you go-go to this amazing and uncanny tribute concert in Clacton, as an international and long-performing tribute artist returns for the third time to a popular theatre.

Wayne Dilks will present his new show called Freedom! ’19 as part of a tribute concert to pop legend George Michael.

Some people might know him from the famous music duo Wham!, which made a huge stir worldwide and had a huge fan base.

George Michael was born in London and became singer, songwriter, record producer and philanthropist.

He rose to fame as a member of the Wham!, but later started his solo career.

Michael has sold more than 115 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling artists of all time.

His best known songs include Careless Whisper, Heal the Pain, Father Figure, Praying for Time and Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go, which everybody starts singing along to.

Wayne Dilks was once a frontman, producer and co-founder of a hugely-successful tour called Faith Legacy. He is now returning to Clacton for the third time in a row with his new production Freedom! ’19.

The show is a celebration of George Michael’s incredible music career, which provided a soundtrack to a generation.

Wayne has been a tribute artist to the late superstar for almost 20 years, dedicating his professional career to pay homage to the pop legend.

The former Stars in Their Eyes contestant and his band, deliver their concert in a truly sensitive and spectacular way. They will be performing songs from the icon’s glittering solo career and party hits from his early years with Wham!

The show has been receiving five-star reviews nationwide.

Ray Monk, former Stars in Their Eyes musical director, said: “Wayne has an incredible vocal range.”

The event will start at 7.30pm at the West Cliff Theatre, in Tower Road, Clacton on Saturday, November 16.

Tickets cost £24.50 and can be bought from West Cliff Theatre’s box office by calling 01255 433344 or visit westcliffclacton.co.uk