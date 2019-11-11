RESIDENTS are being invited to help organise next year's Clacton Carnival... and to raise their own suggestions on how to boost the event.

This year Clacton Carnival’s committee made big changes due to a lack of volunteers, which included not having carnival queens or princesses.

Some events, such as the sandcastle competition, were withdrawn and the fancy dress contest was moved to the afternoon of the street procession.

Clacton Carnival Association is now inviting residents to join them for the organisation's 66th annual meeting.

A spokesman said: “We are always actively looking for new committee members and helpers to get involved and help run one of the most successful carnivals in Essex.

"There is no obligation to join the committee if you just want to come to the meeting to see how our carnival is organised.

"If you are interested or if you have any suggestions and ideas please come along to the annual general meeting or phone the chairman Paul Townend."

Last week the committee handed out cheques totalling £7,141 to more than 36 local groups.

The meeting will take place at Sam’s Hall, in Rosemary Road, Clacton, on Monday, November 25, at 7.30pm.

Mr Townend can be contacted on 07967 685709 or alternatively call secretary Denis Barry-Smith on 01255 422179 to find out how you can get involved.