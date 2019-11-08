TWO town centre businesses were ransacked in the same night by thieves who made off with cash and sunbed vouchers after smashing their way in.

N-Tyce Nails in Rosemary Road and SonEF Men’s Grooming Room in West Avenue, Clacton, were both targeted during the early hours of Friday morning.

Laura Lewis has owned N-Tyce Nails for 18 years and runs the shop alongside her husband, Derri, daughter Tyler Randell and other family members.

She was alerted to the raid shortly after 8am on Friday after her husband discovered the shop’s glass door had been smashed using a brick.

The culprits had ripped the till from the wall and also ransacked every room and rifled through every drawer, leaving shards of glass over the shop floor.

The thieves only managed to make off with £50 in cash and a chunk of sunbed vouchers, which Mrs Lewis believes could be a result of them being disturbed.

She also says a neighbouring shop’s CCTV footage apparently shows them escaping in a getaway car but their identities aren’t visible.

Their sharpish exit has led Mrs Lewis into believing they could have been startled.

She said: “I am just upset and angry because you work so hard to build something up and then some people think it is OK to come and take what they want.

“It wasn’t too damaged, thankfully, but they really left it in a mess. It was horrendous and there was glass everywhere and near where I do customers’ nails.

“It could have been a lot worse but I think they were scared off because they missed a lot of things which they could have taken.”

SonEF Men’s Grooming Room suffered a similar fate and photos of the break-in have revealed the suspects also smashed the barbers’ glass door to gain entry. The store was left in a mess with the till drawer emptied and receipts littered across the floor.

It is unknown to what extent SonEF Men’s Grooming Room has suffered financially from the raid.

Essex Police confirmed both of the incidents have been reported and are being investigated.

A spokesman added: “We do not have any information to confirm they are linked at this stage.”

Anyone with information about either break-in should call Essex police on 101.