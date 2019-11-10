CLASS A drugs and more than £30,000 in cash were seized during police drug raids in Clacton.

Essex Police officers targeted three properties as part of Operation Sceptre, which aims to crackdown on serious violence across the county.

Warrants were executed under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a property in Dudley Road on October 27 and two addresses in Witting Close and Totlands Drive on October 11.

Officers seized suspected class A drugs and herbal cannabis, along with a "substantial" amount of cash, and seven people were arrested.

A stun gun was also found in a property in Dudley Road.

Sgt Simon Tattersall, from the Tendring Community Policing Team, said: “The warrants are part of our ongoing work to tackle serious violence, and drug dealing is often associated with violence and exploitation.

“We’ve managed to take a significant amount of suspected drugs off the streets and will continue to target individuals that we believe are involved in such crimes.

“Information from the community is really important in helping us do this, so if you know anyone who is involved, please tell us.”

A 33-year-old woman from Clacton and a 29-year-old man from Hackney were arrested at the property in Witting Close on suspicion of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug.

A 28-year-old man from Clacton was arrested in Totlands Drive on suspicion of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug and money laundering.

A 55-year-old woman from Clacton was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug.

A 30-year-old woman and two men, aged 26 and 27, all from Clacton, were arrested in Dudley Road on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply and firearms offences.

Insp Darren Deex, from the Tendring Local Policing Team, said disrupting and preventing the supply of drugs in Clacton is one of the team's key priorities.

“We work closely with our community safety partners, both in terms of offenders and victims, to not only divert them away from what can be perceived as a glamorous lifestyle, but also educate them on the dangers of being involved in this criminal activity," he said.

“We are absolutely committed to making Tendring a hostile place for county lines to operate in and are using all available powers to do so.”

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call officers at Essex Police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.