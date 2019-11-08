HOUSING bosses are urging residents to have their say over plans for homes in the district over the next five years.

Tendring Council’s draft Housing Strategy for 2019-2024 identifies housing need across Tendring, which has a particular shortfall of one-bedroom properties – especially those suitable for older people – in Clacton.

The strategy looks at both longer-term ways of tackling the housing supply market such as through garden communities and the Local Plan, and making best use of and improving the existing council housing stock of 3,134 homes.

It also sets out a development and acquisition programme with an aspiration to increasing council housing stock by 200 homes in the next five years.

This would be funded by borrowing, Right to Buy receipts and developer contributions.

Paul Honeywood, cabinet member for housing, said he wants the views of residents, housing associations and landlords before the strategy is finalised.

The draft housing strategy can be found online at tendringdc.gov.uk/housing/housing-strategies-policies.