A SPELLBINDING performance of a famous ballet routine will pirouette its way into a Clacton theatre this weekend.

The Vienna Festival Ballet company’s high-quality production of The Nutcracker will glide across the stage of the Princes Theatre on both Saturday afternoon and evening.

Sweeping the audience away on a fantastical adventure, the sublime showcase of mystical choreography and magical sounds will tell the traditional tale of Clara and her nutcracker doll.

Following the pair’s fictional escapades, the theatre’s attentive ballet enthusiasts will witness the duo attempt to dethrone the reign of the evil Mouse King.

Stylish dance moves will also interpret the moments where Clara and the Nutcracker join the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier on journey to a kingdom made entirely of sweets.

Originally created by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov, the mesmerising show, which is split into two acts, will be draped against the renowned score of composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

The festive connotations of the Nutcracker will appease and delight all of those looking for an early shot of Christmas spirit as the colder and cosier nights draw in.

The first performance of the historic ballet was held in Saint Petersburg in Russia in 1892 and remains as popular a spectacle more than 125 years later.

Although the sheer volume of success the choreographed form of storytelling has enjoyed is largely down to its exquisite routine and timeless appeal, its continued dominance can also be attributed to its inclusion in popular culture.

Last year, for example, the Nutcracker was reimagined by Disney for a silver screen version of the famous tale. The Vienna Festival Ballet company’s production of the Nutcracker will take place at the Princes Theatre on November 9.

There will be a matinee showing at 2.30pm before an evening showing at 7.30pm.

Ticket prices range from £12.50 to £21 and can be purchased from the princestheatre.ticketsolve.com.

Tickets can also be booked by calling the box office on 01255 686633.