A GENEROUS cleaning firm has handed £500 to a disabled man who was robbed of his life savings.

Jim Evans, 65, was left “traumatised” after being targeted by two robbers at his flat in Mendlesham Close, Clacton.

The pair made off with £1,000 in cash after threatening the former electrician, who suffers from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), mobility issues and diabetes, with metal coshes.

But after reading about Mr Evans plight in the Gazette, John Driscoll, who runs Contract Cleaning, has offered to give the victim £500.

He said: "I was absolutely shocked to read what happened and wanted to do something to help him after reading he has lost his life savings.

"We're contract cleaners working mostly at caravan parks in the area.

"We have had a good year and want to give a little back.

Following the robbery, Mr Evans was taken to hospital by the police and has since moved into a care home in Kirby Road, Walton.

He said: "I've been left traumatised following the robbery and I will gradually get over it. I've got people to look after me.

"I was left penniless so their offer is very welcome. It has restored my faith in humanity.

"Anyone who can be that kinds is absolutely fine with me."

The robbery took place at about 3pm on Tuesday, October 22.

The two suspects are described as male with dark hair. They were wearing dark clothing with some sort of facial covering.

Tendring district commander Lily Benbow called the robbery a "callous and cowardly act" on a vulnerable man and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Essex Police on 101 quoting reference 167622/19.