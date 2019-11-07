A VAPING company has opened a shop in Clacton, creating five jobs.

VPZ opened its new store’s doors in Pier Avenue on Friday.

The shop features a variety of vaping and alternative tobacco products to accommodate the growing number of residents stubbing out their cigarettes in favour of vaping.

Director Doug Mutter said the £80,000 investment is a boost for Clacton town centre, which has seen the closure of Marks and Spencer and Mothercare in the past year.

He said: “We are excited to be opening the doors of our new Clacton store as part of our ambitious growth plans throughout the UK.

“At a time when many businesses are exiting high streets across the country, we are committed to creating jobs and investing in communities.

“Each new store opening helps us to achieve a greater reach, providing us with a platform to engage and educate even more smokers.”