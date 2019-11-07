ALMOST 5,000 people braved the elements to enjoy the climax of Clacton Pier’s month-long Halloween celebrations.

Despite strong winds and chilly temperatures families flocked onto the attraction for two free firework extravaganzas on Saturday – with many more watching from the seafront and promenade.

The weather caused the first display to be put back from 6pm to 7pm, but the second went ahead as planned at 8pm.

Nigel Brown, the pier’s communications manager, said it was a hectic day all round in a bid to ensure no one was left disappointed.

“We had one eye on the weather throughout and just hoped things would improve in time for the fireworks to be able to go ahead,” he said.

“Fortunately, the torrential rain stopped mid-afternoon and the wind dropped just enough for us to continue with the celebrations. We thank everyone who turned out in such difficult conditions.”

Saturday night all saw the final performances of Evil on Sea while SMC entertained those who packed into the Boardwalk Bar.

Staff at the pier will now be turning their attention to bumper Christmas celebrations and the return of the Breakfast with Santa events.