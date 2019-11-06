AN air ambulance was called to the aid of a woman who later died following a heart attack.

Two ambulances, an ambulance officer, the Hazardous Area Response Team and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were deployed to Agincourt Road, Clacton at 2.25pm.

The emergency services had received reports of a person suffering a cardiac arrest.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 2.25pm yesterday with reports of a person in cardiac arrest in Agincourt Road, Clacton.

"We sent two ambulances, an ambulance officer, the Hazardous Area Response Team and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

"Sadly despite our best efforts, a woman died at the scene."