CLACTON Carnival organisers have handed out more than £7,000 to groups who volunteered to take part in this year's events.

Clacton Carnival's committee made big changes for this year’s event, which included not having carnival queens or princesses due to a lack of helpers.

Instead of having a main charity benefit from cash raised during the carnival procession, it was decided to reward the groups who volunteered to help run the events.

The committee handed out cheques totalling £7,141 to more than 36 groups at Alton Park Junior School, in Clacton, last week.

The donations ranged from £100 to £450 and were handed over to representatives of the organisations by the carnival ambassadors. made up from last year's carnival court.

The 1st Clacton Scouts ,who ran the barbecue at the events at the school, were handed £341, their share of the profit.

The annual Alan Wiggins Carnival Spirit Award was given to Daniel Smith for his efforts volunteering at events during the carnival week.

He also received £100 for his chosen charity, St Helena Hospice.

Carnival chairman Paul Townend thanked all those who volunteered, but said next year's event event will still need more help.

“I would like to thank all the committee, volunteers and sponsors for helping with this special community event," he said.

"The carnival just would not happen without all of them.

"Despite intermittent weather problems it had been sensible to cut back on the events due to lack of manpower.

"We still need more people to join us.”

Cheques for £450 were handed to Epilepsy Action Tendring, the 12th Clacton Scouts, West Cliff Theatre and the 1st Clacton Guides and £400 was given to Alton Park School.

Clacton Lions, St Christopher's Church and the 1st Clacton Scouts were given £350 and Clacton's St James Church and Clacton Rotary Club will get £250.

Cheques for £150 were handed to Clacton WI, the Rotary Club of Clacton Jubilee, 1st Holland Scouts, Clacton VCH Group, Tendring Timebank, St Helena Hospice, Neighbourhood Watch, 2nd Bockings Elm Brownies, Crescent Cat Rescue, Charity Dog Show, St James’ Soup Kitchen and Cancer Research UK, and £100 was given to Clacton Round Table, MS Society, the 1st Clacton & Holland Enigma Senior section unit, 1st Clacton Enigma Explorer scouts, the 1st Clacton Girls Brigade, Tendring District Scouts, Clacton Ladies Circle, Clacton History Society, Greenland Grove Animal Sanctuary, Cadows, Police Cadets, Clacton RNLI, Barts Bears.