A VETERAN charity volunteer is delighted after his photographs of the Walton and Frinton lifeboat were chosen as the design for the organisation’s new merchandise.

Malcolm Taylor works in the RNLI Gift Shop in The Parade, Walton and frequently takes snaps of the area’s lifeboats when they are docked in the station.

The stalwart submitted his photos to the RNLI headquarters after feeling the local all-weather lifeboat needed more representation on the store’s products.

Much to Mr Taylor’s surprise, the charity’s bosses were impressed with his stunning shots and decide to approve them for use on official merchandise.

As a result, the seafront shop is now stocking and selling a unique, one-of-a-kind range of items, all of which are emblazoned with Mr Taylor’s photographers.

Mugs and fridge magnets show an action shot of the Irene Muriel Rees lifeboat, while there is also a postcard featuring the Walton, Frinton, Harwich and Clacton fleets on the Tendring Peninsular.

Terri Butti, volunteer souvenir secretary and shop manager, said: “Malcolm's photographs are always of the highest quality and we are delighted that this range has been approved.

“Malcolm is a stalwart of the shop and can always be relied upon to step in if I need help. This is a lovely thing for him.”

The RNLI shop is positioned next to the lifeboat station and is open every day from 11am-4pm.