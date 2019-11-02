A CONSERVATION charity has issued advice on how to deal with stranded marine mammals.

During this time of year seal pups and other marine mammals can often find themselves washed-up on the coastlines of Walton, Frinton and Clacton.

Sometimes they are unable to get back into the water, so the Essex Wildlife Trust has published a guide on how to aid a lost mammal in need of a helping hand.

Dogwalkers must do their best to keep their pups under control, away from the seal and on a lead.

Residents should refrain from touching the sea creature, pouring water on the animal or trying to put it back in the sea.

If you discover a stranded marine mammal you should call the Essex Wildlife Trust The Naze straight away on 01255 679379 with accurate details and location.

The information will then be sent onto the British Divers Marine Life Rescue team.