England’s bid to win the Rugby World Cup final for the first time in 16 years is being celebrated at Clacton Pier on Saturday morning.

The match against South Africa will be shown live in the Boardwalk Bar and Grill in the hopes of creating a great atmosphere for fans to get together.

The bar opens at 8.30am before the match kicks-off at 9am and a special deal is being laid on for those wanting to cheer the team on.

Nigel Brown, the pier’s communications manager, said it promises to be a big day all round.

“England last lifted the trophy in Sydney in 2003 when they beat hosts Australia with Jonny Wilkinson’s extra time drop-kick,” he said.

“Everyone will be hoping for a victory against South Africa this time around and it will be even better to watch the game with a group of other fans,” he said.

“We have our final fireworks displays of the season on Saturday evening and it would be fantastic if we have the Rugby World Cup to add to the celebrations.”

The first firework display will get underway at 6pm and will be followed by another at 8pm. It will be the seventh free extravaganza of the year to thanks the Pier’s loyal customers for their support.

The Pier has a whole host of activities going on this week through to Sunday including the last Evil on Sea on Friday and Saturday from 6pm to 9pm.

Full details of what’s on and prices can be found at www.clactonpier.co.uk