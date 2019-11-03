THESE archive images bring back memories of how the north Essex coast played its part in vintage sit-com history.
For almost a decade Dovercourt holiday camp Warners doubled up as Hi-de-Hi’s Maplins for filming outside scenes.
Photographs showing the show’s popular characters recalls when filming took place along with those of Butlins, in Clacton, which loosely inspired the series as a whole, during its own heyday.
Warners closed in 1990 and the site was re-developed for housing.
