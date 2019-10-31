Geography teacher Alice McFarlane says she is "so proud" of her time on The Great British Bake Off after missing out on the top prize.

Essex girl Alice, 28, has been in love with baking since she was 15, after a back operation left her no longer able to do sports.

The finale saw her go against David Atherton and Steph Blackwell to be named the best baker.

The contestants were tasked with producing chocolate cakes, cheese souffles and a creation of snacks created from cake, biscuit, and bread.

And despite an incredible illusion showstopper Alice was pipped to the post by David.

In a post on Instagram she said: "And that’s a wrap.

"Words can’t describe how amazing the Bake Off experience has been, but above all I’m so proud of what I’ve achieved and even prouder to have stood in that tent with 12 of the most amazing people I’ve ever met.

"Thank you to every single person who has given their support and encouragement and joined us all in this crazy journey.

"It’s been incredible and I am so grateful.

"Congratulations to the wonderfully talented @nomadbakerdavid who really is annoyingly good. And to @stephiblackwell for being such a star. Right, now someone pass me the bubbles."

Alice and her fellow bakers. Picture: PA Photo/Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions

Alice’s parents owned the Serenity Dental Surgery in Station Road throughout her childhood in Burnham on the north Essex coast.

In her early twenties, Alice moved to New Zealand where she lived for a number of years while studying at art school.

After returning to the UK, she trained to become a geography teacher, and now living in East London, she even uses cake in her lessons to demonstrate to her pupils coastal erosion and the effects of volcanic activity.

Throughout this time she has perfected her “highly decorative” craft.