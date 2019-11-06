A NEW Girl Power Centre is opening to support vulnerable girls living in Ghana.

Porridge and Pens, a charity based in Brightlingsea, has opened the centre in Kumasi.

The multi-use centre will cater for the needs of young women and teenage mothers who are in danger of not completing their education.

It is through education they can plan a better future free from poverty.

With a new centre manager in place, girls can now access help whenever they need it.

The new centre will not only provide shelter and accommodation for those with nowhere to go, it will also provide a multi-purpose room for talks, a playgroup for teenage mothers, a computer suite and library, kitchen and store room.

Jemma Williams, founder of Porridge and Pens, said: “Our Girl Power project has been a huge success so far but it quickly became apparent some of the young women on the programme needed extra help and support.

“The Girl Power Centre will completely change the lives of those who use it.”