ADVICE is being offered to parents to make them aware of the risks to children posed by gangs, how to keep their youngsters safe online and to spot the warning signs.

Essex Safeguarding Children Board, supported by Tendring Community Safety Partnership (CSP) will be running a stall in Clacton town centre from noon to 2pm on Thursday, November 7, to raise awareness and where people can speak to experts and get advice on how to keep young people safe.

That evening a further free event will be held in the town’s Princes Theatre, from 7pm to 9pm, providing an opportunity to hear about gangs, county lines, youth violence and other issues affecting young people today. Speakers will include Gavin McKenna, director for Reach Every Generation, giving an overview of how gangs and organised crime networks target young people – and how to spot the signs of your children being targeted.

Lynda McWilliams, chairman of Tendring CSP and Tendring councillor responsible for partnerships, encouraged parents to come along to one or both of the events.

“Generally Tendring is a safe place for our young people, but parents must be alive to the risks posed by gangs trying to move into our area – as well as the risks children face online,” she said.

“No matter how ‘switched on’ you think you may be there is always something new to learn about these issues, and children tend to be at least one step ahead of their parents when it comes to technology.

“So I would really encourage all parents to visit the town centre stall, and especially come along to the evening event.”

Tickets for the evening event are free, but must be pre-booked through the Princes Theatre Box Office at princestheatre.ticketsolve.com/shows/873614061.