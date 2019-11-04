A YOUNG entrepreneur has opened up his own barber shop in Great Clacton.

Toby Harms, 23, has launched The Barber House, in Woodlands Close, after cutting hair for more than six years.

Toby, from Clacton, learned the trade when he moved to London.

But after coming back to his hometown and working for other barbers, he decided to launch his own venture.

After a two-month refurbishment, the shop is now open for business.

Inside the shop, there is a television and even an Xbox computer games console to give customers something to do while they wait, as well as a speaker for music.

Toby said: “I am really happy with the shop and I think it is definitely unique.

“There’s not many like The Barber House in the area, and it gives people of all ages a reason to come in.

“A lot of kids don’t enjoy getting their hair cut, so having the Xbox in the shop gives them something to take their mind off it.

“It has been busy considering we have only been open a week so hopefully that continues and customers want to come back.”