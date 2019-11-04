AN outraged resident has been left with piles of rubbish on his doorstep due to missed collections.

Derrick Flight, 65, of Jaywick, was left without rubbish collection for three weeks and claims conditions are “absolutely unbelievable” and “unhygienic”.

The building maintenance worker who lives on Yew Way, said he has had inconsistent rubbish collections since the new waste system was put in place by Tendring Council.

Mr Flight said: “Over the past two months it really has been awful.

“Thursdays are meant to be the collection days, but we keep on getting missed out.

“We were rejected for wheelie bins because the road is too small.”

Residents in Tendring have been told they should leave missed rubbish collections out for up to three extra days following “teething problems” with particular rounds.

Michael Talbot, Tendring councillor responsible for environment, said the number of missed collections are falling.

Mr Flight added: “The conditions really are awful, we have got birds, rats and all sorts down the road going for the bags.”