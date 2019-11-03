Remembrance Sunday this year is on November 10, when we will remember and pay homage to those members of the armed forces who died or were disabled in service to their country, and of course we are commemorating the centenary of the end of the First World War.

This year, Remembrance tide falls from October 26 until November 10.

May I, as the chairman of Tendring Council, appeal to you to give generously in support of the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

The success of the Poppy Appeal relies on the committed support of volunteers and the ‘Poppy People’ campaign which attracts new volunteers has been updated this year to give it a fresh and bright look. Anyone over 16 years of age is eligible to help and this can be done by emailing volunteersupport@britishlegion.org.uk.

Remembrance Day ceremonies and participation in the two minute silence each year provides a special focus for communities, to remember the sacrifices made for future generations to enjoy the freedom that was won.

I hope you will attend one of the Services of Remembrance to be held in the towns and villages throughout the Tendring District, or that you can join me at the Clacton War Memorial on November 10 when we remember in our prayers those men and women who served our country so well.

Dan Land

Chairman, Tendring Council