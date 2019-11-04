THE number of domestic violence and anti-social behaviour incidents investigated by police in Tendring decreased last month.

They remained the most investigated crimes in September, with a total of 377 incidents, with 377 domestic abuse incidents and 278 reports of anti-social behaviour.

During last month officers were also called to 126 mental health incidents, 71 missing people’s reports were investigated, and officers attended 40 road traffic collisions.

A total of 154 crimes were solved in September.

An operation targeting anti-social motorcycle riders causing danger to residents and intimidating the elderly community has been launched.