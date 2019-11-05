A REMEMBRANCE Sunday dog walk will be taking place on the Tendring coast in a bid to honour animals that have either died or been injured in service of their country

The National Animal Welfare Trust shelter, based in Little Clacton, has teamed up with Purple Pals for the sponsored walk in Holland-on-Sea on November 10.

Purple Pals create purple knitted poppies to remember animals lost and hurt during conflicts.

Jo Thorne, from the shelter, said: "We felt the walk would be a great opportunity for local animal lovers to get together with their dogs and commemorate our animals friends and all they do for us.

"The money raised will go towards our centre helping homeless and abandoned animals.

"Alongside this event we are encouraging crafters to knit, crochet and make purple poppies - which again remember the animals that have and do serve their countries.

"They can be worn next to the traditional red poppy.

"All funds raised from sales of these will go towards helping homeless and abandoned cats and dogs at our centre in Clacton."

The sponsored walk will include three and six mile routes and will start at the York Road Car Park, in Holland-on-Sea, at 2pm.

Walkers and the four-legged friends will make their way along the sea-front towards Frinton.

Pre-registration is essential for those taking part and a certificate and goody bags will be presented to al those who take part.

Anyone interested can pick up a sponsorship form from the shelter, in The Street, or email clacton@nawt.org.uk.