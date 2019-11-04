TRIBUTES have been paid to a village stalwart and parish councillor, who has died aged 83.

Ray Bellamy, from Harwich Road, Little Clacton, passed away at Colchester Hospital on October 17 following a long illness.

Mr Bellamy had been a parish councillor for 13 years and was also chairman of the village’s Parish Fields Playing Trust.

Little Clacton Parish Council chairman John Cutting said: “It is with great sadness to report the of passing of Ray Bellamy.

“Ray passed away peacefully after a long illness.

“Our thoughts and hearts go out to his family in this moment of great sadness.

“Ray was a parish councillor for Little Clacton from 2006, with a short break due to family bereavement.

“He was also chairman of the parish fields and allowed the Relay for Life to raise funds for their worthwhile cause.

“His passing will be a great loss to the parish council and the residents of Little Clacton.

“He was always giving support for the concerns of the village and the residents.”

Mr Bellamy supported Clacton Relay for Life, by allowing it to use the parish playing fields at Plough Corner, helping cancer survivors to raise tens of thousands of pounds for Cancer Research UK.