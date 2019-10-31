A TRIBUTE to one of the most soothing and sultry voices of the music industry will kick-start the festive feeling among everyone at a Clacton theatre next week.

The Princes Theatre, in Station Road will be hosting the Ultimate Bublé at Christmas, a live touring show fronted by Michael Bublé impersonator and outstanding vocalist Mark Daniels.

Backed up by the Big London Band, this special festive performance will see Mark perform hit releases from Bublé’s 2011 album Christmas.

The showman’s charisma and charm will be on full display as he replicates the classiness and sophistication Bublé himself conveys on stage.

He will also make his way through glorious renditions of the jazz singer’s other well-known ballads such as Home and Haven’t Met You Yet.

But not only can you expect to hear top of the range, big band belters, just like at any Michael Bublé show, spontaneous laughs and banter galore are also guaranteed.

So, if you love a well-blended mix of fantastic tunes and heavy laughs, then you shouldn’t hesitate to witness Ultimate Bublé at Christmas.

Since 2010 Mark’s show, which has been described as “incredible” by Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo, has been constantly evolving.

The show is the only Michael Bublé tribute act touring Europe and Mark has even performed his routine on ITV during the festive season back in 2017.

Since his debut album in 2003, Michael Bublé has become arguably the biggest big band singer of the modern era.

He has been heavily associated with the Christmas season since the release of 2011’s Christmas, which hit number one on album charts in the UK and USA. The Canadian-Italian singer has sold more than 75 million records globally and he has won four Grammy Awards and numerous Juno Awards.

The Ultimate Bublé at Christmas show will take place on Friday, November 8 from 7.30pm at the Princes Theatre. Tickets cost £20, with a £3 booking fee, and can be purchased from princestheatre.ticketsolve.com.