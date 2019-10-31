A CARE worker who punched his pregnant girlfriend in the stomach during what a court was told was a sustained and nasty assault has avoided jail.

An argument between Michael Tuason and his girlfriend escalated at their Colchester home in August.

When the victim threw her phone against the wall and ran upstairs, she was followed by Tuason who started shouting in her face.

She hit him to try to get away, but he grabbed her by the throat and pushed her up against a bedroom door, Colchester Magistrates’ Court heard.

When he eventually let go, the victim was struggling to breathe and ran to the toilet to vomit.

She told him to pack his things and leave the house, but he continued to shout and call her names.

The victim went to another room and began watching television, however, Tuason stormed in, claiming he paid for the TV so it was his. He continued shouting and said “I want to punch you in the face so hard”.

Tuason, of Dean Street, Brightlingsea, dragged the victim to the hallway, where he punched her in the right side of her stomach, despite her carrying his child.

A neighbour heard the commotion and contacted the police.

Katharine Houghton, prosecuting, told the court the incident was a “sustained and repeated assault”.

Tuason admitted assault earlier this month but sentencing was adjourned in order for a pre-sentence report to be compiled by the probation service.

Although he has no previous convictions, there had been six police callouts to the property since the start of 2017.

James O’Toole, mitigating, said: “He is the first to acknowledge this was an unpleasant incident. He has demonstrated remorse to the author of the probation report. He wants to repeat that remorse and apologise publicly for his actions that day.”

The court heard the couple’s relationship is over but Tuason is supporting his ex financially.

Derek Wilson, chairman of the bench said: “This was a very nasty assault on a vulnerable victim who was 20 weeks pregnant.

“It was a prolonged assault and she would have been extremely frightened by it.”

Magistrates sentenced Tuason, 27, to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for a year. He must also complete 100 hours of unpaid work as well as 29 building better relationship sessions.