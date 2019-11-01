YOUNGSTERS took part in a special fossil hunting event at Walton’s Naze cliffs.

The Family Fossil Discovery event took place at the cliffs on Saturday.

Youngsters were given a special classroom introduction at Essex Wildlife Trust’s Naze Centre, in Old Hall Lane, explaining the geology of the Naze and where to find fossils.

Parents and children then headed out to the cliffs and beach on a group fossil hunt.

Max Nicolic, assistant manager of the centre, said: “The fossil hunt is a guided and allows families of all ages to engage in the rich fossil history of the Naze.

“To the east of the peninsula are the famous cliffs, 50 million years old and designated a Site of Special Scientific Interest.

“The 70 foot high cliffs are made up of London clay, Red Crag and Thames sands and gravels and fossilised sharks teeth, shells and wood are found daily on the beach.

“The Naze is a site where coastal change can be seen and clearly understood.”

To find out more about events at the Naze, go to essexwt.org.uk or call 01255 679379.