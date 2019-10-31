TREE-LOVING residents feared a mighty oak - planted almost 100 years ago to mark the coronation of King George V – was being axed to make extra space for traffic lights.

Worried residents took to social media and called the Gazette after workers started lopping branches from the large oak tree at the junction of Halstead Road and Frinton Road in Kirby Cross on Tuesday.

Some feared it was being removed as part of plans for traffic lights close to the spot, which are due to be installed as part of a development of more than 200 homes in Halstead Road.

Ward councillor Paul Clifton investigated the situation following the complaints.

He said: “I was angry when I first saw what people had put online so went down there to see what was going on.

“They were Tendring Council workers and were hacking back the tree.

“I was shocked that they were cutting it back so far.

“It’s very dramatic, but apparently it’s for the good of the tree.”

Tendring Council confirmed the tree is not being removed. It added: “There are signs of disease, so the team is cutting it back to try to save it.

“Ideally, this will stop the tree from decaying or slow the rate of the disease.”