LITTLE Angus Grocott is trapped.

Born in the fast lane on the A120 and starved of oxygen for an hour, the two-year-old suffered a major brain injury which left him with quadriplegic cerebral palsy.

With no physio and speech therapy available on the NHS, his parents David and Jessica face a fight to get the treatment he needs to stand a chance of improving his condition.

David, from Little Bentley, said: “His frontal lobes – the area of the brain responsible for learning, intelligence and personality were not touched by his injury.

“He is essentially an intact two-year-old boy trapped in a body that doesn’t currently work.

“Watching him start preschool just reminds us how important it is to do everything we can to enable him to lead the best life he can.”

David has been proactive in seeking the finest possible therapy for Angus, but is critical of the lack of support on offer.

“This is despite the fact he cannot sit, roll or really move from his back,” said David.

“He receives zero speech input – despite this being the crucial phase in his development.

“We are trying to regrow neural pathways lost when he was without oxygen.

“The UK is aware of the power of early intervention to build these pathways.

“Children like Angus will only cost more in the long term without the benefit of early support.

“We will not just sit and watch our son lying helpless on the floor.

“Unfortunately the care package we have had to put in place in the absence of an NHS offer costs approximately £50,000 a year.”

Over the past two years David and Jessica have relied on an astonishing outpouring of sympathy and kindness from people touched by Angus’ plight.

Enough money has been pledged to enable the youngster to travel to the United States and Canada for specialist therapy.

Deborah Sparling, 43, works with Angus’ uncle John and has lived with Multiple Sclerosis since 2011.

Despite the symptoms of the condition, which include severe fatigue, she will run the London Marathon in Angus’ name next year.

“MS-UK is a massive charity and lots of people raise money to support it,” she said.

“If anything happens with me I have support from a nurse and a neurologist.

“For little Angus, each treatment has to be fully self-funded.

“I feel like he will benefit a lot from any money raised.

“It will be a struggle – because I am relatively able-bodied people, look at you and they think you’re perfectly fine.

“Some days I can feel like I am 400 years old.

“But I have known John for 11 years and I remember the day he came in to work after Angus was born.

“I just think about how frightening the whole thing must have been for them and it was a no-brainer to help as best I can.”

While Angus’ parents are hugely grateful for the support they receive, they argue things should be different in a country with a nationalised health service.

“We do have sympathy with the hard working and well-intentioned people of the NHS, but it cannot be right that Angus and children like him are just left in the position where they cannot move or speak,” said David.

“To leave children like him with no care is third world in its scope. It makes me ashamed to be British.

“We either live with cradle to grave care or we do not.”

The North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group had not responded at the time of going to press.

To donate to Deborah’s marathon effort, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/deborahsparling2020.