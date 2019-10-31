A BY-ELECTION that saw an independent councillor elected to Essex County Council cost more than £8 a vote to hold.

Mark Stephenson was elected to represent Clacton East at County Hall in a by-election earlier this month.

The election was triggered following the decision by his predecessor Colin Sargeant to resign for personal reasons.

The election cost Essex County Council £27,000 to run while 3,345 people cast a vote in the ballot.

It means each vote cost £8.07.

Tendring Council bore the initial cost of the ballot, but was then reimbursed by County Hall.

Mark Stephenson gained 1,231 votes, beating his closest rival, Conservative candidate Chris Amos, by just eight votes.

On Tuesday, Gagan Mohindra, cabinet member for finance, told a scrutiny committee: “Democracy is expensive.”