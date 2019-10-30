SHOPPERS are being warned to return a range of hummus products to supermarkets over fears they could be contaminated with salmonella.

Zorba Delicacies is recalling as many as 17 different types of hummus product.

The company says the recall is a “precautionary measure”. However, there are fears they’ll cause food poisoning.

Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores selling the products.

People who have purchased these products are advised not to eat them and should instead return them to the store where they were purchased from, where they will be offered a full refund.

The following products are impacted and should be returned to stores:

Aldi’s The Deli brand Reduced Fat Houmous Classic Triple Pack

Pack size: 180g (3x60g)

Use by: 3 November 2019

Aldi’s The Deli brand Reduced Fat Houmous Selection Triple Pack

Pack size: 180g (3x60g)

Use by: 3 November 2019

Morrisons The Best Pesto and Parmesan Houmous

Pack size: 150g

Use by: 4 November 2019

Spar Houmous

Pack size: 170g

Use by: 6 November 2019

Lidl’s Meadow Fresh Red Pepper Houmous

Pack size: 170g

Use by: 6 November 2019

Lidl’s Meadow Fresh Houmous Selection

Pack size: 180g (3x60g)

Use by: 6 November 2019

On the go Sweet Potato Falafel with Houmous (Sainsbury’s Food to go range)

Pack size: 250g

Use by: 29 October 2019, 30 October 2019, 31 October 2019, 1 November 2019

On the go Carrots & Houmous (Sainsburys Food to go range)

Pack size: 130g

Use by: 30 October 2019

Houmous with Nando’s PERi-PERi drizzle (sold in different supermarkets)

Pack size: 170g

Use by: 29 October 2019, 30 October 2019, 31 October 2019, 1 November 2019, 2 November 2019, 3 November 2019, 4 November 2019

Asda Beetroot Houmous

Pack size: 170g

Use by: 3 November 2019, 7 November 2019

Asda Extra Special Roasted Red Pepper Houmous

Pack size: 170g

Use by: 31 October

Asda Extra Special Extra Virgin Olive Oil Houmous

Pack size: 170g

Use by: 31 October 2019, 1 November 2019

Asda Houmous

Pack size: 200g

Use by: 6 November 2019

Asda 30% less fat Houmous Stacker (plain)

Pack size: 180g (3x60g)

Use by: 4 November 2019

Asda 30% less fat Houmous Stacker (flavoured)

Pack size: 180g (3x60g)

Use by: 4 November 2019

Asda Carrot Sticks & Houmous

Pack size: 125g

Use by: 28 October 2019, 29 October 2019, 30 October 2019, 31 October 2019

Morrisons Avocado Houmous

Pack size: 200g

Use by: 4 November 2019