A HOMEOWNER was assaulted by a man who tried to break into his house.

Police are appealing for information after a disturbance in Waddesdon Road, Dovercourt.

They were called to reports that a man was trying to gain entry to the victim’s home at around 1.45am on Sunday, October 20.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "The victim was assaulted during the course of the incident, in which he confronted the man breaking into his home, leaving him with serious injuries.

"The man then left on foot. He was described as being white, around 5ft 9ins tall, had black hair and dark stubble. He was of an athletic build and wore a dark, zipped up hooded jumper."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/167079/19.

Or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or submit anonymous information via their website.