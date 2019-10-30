A DISABLED pensioner has been left “traumatised” after being robbed of his life savings in his own home.

Jim Evans, 65, was targeted by two robbers at his flat in Mendlesham Close, Clacton.

The pair made off with £1,000 in cash.

The former electrician and company director suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, mobility issues and diabetes.

“I’m absolutely traumatised,” he said.

“I was sitting downstairs in my flat watching the television and these two guys just came running in with metal coshes, threatening to beat me up with them.

“They came storming over to me.

“They took the money and took my wallet, which had about £100 in it, as well as all my credit cards and my Samsung S8 phone.

“They cleared out my drawer of change – there must have been about £10 in there.

“I don’t really remember what they said – it was just so traumatic.

“They didn’t physically touch me but it was terrifying.

“When I was a younger man I would have fought them off, but I can’t defend myself anymore. It’s horrific.

“I called the police and they came and took me to Colchester Hospital.”

Following the robbery, which happened on Tuesday, October 22, at about 3pm, Mr Evans has temporarily been housed in a care home in Walton.

Mr Evans, who moved to Clacton just 18 months ago, believes the thugs got in through his unlocked front door.

“I used to live in a small village and I’m not used to Clacton,” he said.

“I had left my front door unlocked and they just walked in through the door.

“I find it absolutely impossible to believe there are such evil people in this world to target someone who is disabled.

“It’s beyond evil and has left me traumatised.

“I haven’t got a penny left.”

Tendring Police district commander Lily Benbow appealed for anyone with information about the robbery to come forward.

She said: “This crime was a callous and cowardly act carried out on a vulnerable man.

“The victim should have been safe in his own home.

“Detectives continue to work with partners in adult social care to support the victim as he recovers.

“The investigation continues to progress with specialist financial investigators assisting the officer in the case.”

The two suspects are described as men with dark hair and were wearing dark clothing with some sort of facial covering.

Anyone with information is asked to call Essex Police on 101 quoting reference 167622/19.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or contact the charity via the website on crimestoppers-uk.org.