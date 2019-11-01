WITH the fireworks season fast approaching, vets are encouraging pet owners and animal keepers to start preparing now to prevent possible injury and distress to their pets and livestock.

At up to 150 decibels, fireworks can be as loud as a jet engine and, with many animals particularly sensitive to noise, this can be a traumatic and upsetting time of the year for them.

Around one in 14 vets across the country reported seeing animals with firework-related injuries over 2018, in a survey carried out by the British Veterinary Association (BVA) last December.

Equine vets were significantly more likely to report such cases, with almost one in five seeing firework injuries last year.

By far the most commonly reported cases were self injuries caused by fireworks-related anxiety: for example, a dog who tried to escape from its kennel and in the process pulled out all of its front teeth, including the canines, and a horse that suffered a fractured splint bone as it bolted from its field.

BVA is encouraging pet owners and livestock keepers to consult with their vet as far in advance as possible to discuss management and treatment options if their animals get severely distressed by fireworks or other noises.

A phobia of fireworks can be effectively treated with appropriate behaviour-modification techniques, which can achieve long-term success with professional input and owner commitment and patience.

BVA President Daniella Dos Santos said: “Fireworks season can be a fun time for many people, but the loud noises and bright flashes can be extremely traumatic for many animals, who have no way of understanding what is happening.

"Preparing ahead is key to keeping pets and livestock calm and safe, from discussing noise desensitisation techniques with your vet and preparing a ‘safe place’ for pets, to microchipping and investing in pheromone products.

“Even if you don’t expect your pet to be anxious please consider staying close at hand on the noisiest evenings, providing background noise when fireworks are going off and, most importantly, staying calm yourself so your animal is reassured.

“If your pet gets significantly distressed by fireworks, we’d encourage you to speak to your local vet as early as possible to discuss treatment options, which can achieve long-term success with professional input and owner commitment and patience.”

Top tips to keep animals safe ahead of fireworks season: