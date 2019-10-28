A lorry driver has appeared in court charged with the manslaughter of 39 migrants who were found dead in a refrigerated trailer in Essex.

Maurice Robinson, 25, who is known as Mo, was remanded in custody by magistrates in Chelmsford on Monday after appearing before them via video link.

In court - Mo Robinson, inset. Main picture: outside Chelmsford Magistrates' Court today

He was charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering on Saturday.

Robinson, dressed in a grey prison tracksuit, was not asked to indicate a plea and will next appear at the Old Bailey on November 25 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

The defendant, who is from Northern Ireland, was arrested shortly after the bodies of eight women and 31 men were found in the refrigerated trailer attached to his Scania cab in an industrial park in Grays in the early hours of October 23.

He was not asked to enter pleas to 39 counts of manslaughter of "unknown persons" and two counts of conspiracy to facilitate human trafficking.

He was further charged with a count of money laundering and one of

possession of criminal property.

District Judge Timothy King remanded Robinson into custody ahead of his

next appearance at the Old Bailey, saying: "You have heard the nature of

the allegations you face and the majority of these can only be dealt

with in the crown court.

"I therefore allocate all matters to the Central Criminal Court on

November 25 and you will be required to enter your pleas on that

occasion."

Robinson's solicitor Julian Hayes made no application for bail.





