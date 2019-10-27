Three people arrested in connection with the deaths of 39 people whose bodies were found in Grays have been released on bail.

The trio had been questioned on suspicion of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people following the incident at the Waterglade Industrial Estate on Wednesday.

A 38 year-old man and a 38 year-old woman from Warrington were arrested in Cheshire on Friday 25 October, while a 46 year-old man from Northern Ireland was arrested at Stansted Airport later the same day.

Essex Police has confirmed the man and woman from Warrington have both been released on bail until 11 November.

The man from Northern Ireland has been bailed until 13 November.

Maurice Robinson, of Laurel Drive, Craigavon, Northern Ireland is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

Robinson, 25, has been charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration, and money laundering.

The identity of the 31 men and 8 women found dead inside the lorry container remains unknown.

Speculation is continuing to grow some of the victims may be Vietnamese.

Essex Police revealed the steps it was taking to identify the bodies yesterday.

DCI Martin Pasmore, who is helping the investigation, met with the Vietnamese ambassador yesterday morning as part of efforts to engage with the country's wider community.

Essex Police is continuing to appeal to anyone with information about the 39 people to come forward.