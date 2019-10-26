A MAN from Northern Ireland has been charged with 39 counts of manslaughter.

Maurice Robinson has been charged in relation to the 39 bodies found in a lorry in Grays on Wednesday morning.

His charge follows the arrest of three other people in connection to the discovery.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "The Crown Prosecution service has authorised Essex Police to charge a man in connection with the investigating the deaths of 39 people whose bodies were found in Grays on Wednesday.

"Maurice Robinson, 25, of Laurel Drive, Craigavon, Northern Ireland was arrested shortly after the discovery was made at the Waterglade Retail Park.

"He is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Monday 28 October charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering.

"Three other people have been arrested in connection with this investigation.

"A 38 year-old man and a 38 year-old woman from Warrington and a 48 year-old man from Northern Ireland, who were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and manslaughter remain in custody."

Police confirmed earlier today that all bodies have been removed from the lorry and are now in Broomfield Hospital.