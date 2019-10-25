A SOCIETY’S 50th anniversary year culminated with a civic service in honour of all that has been achieved by it’s members over the decades.

The service was held last Friday in St Nicholas’ Church, Harwich, to mark the Harwich Society’s golden milestone.

It was an opportunity to celebrate all that has been achieved by the society and why Harwich is worthy of all members’ time, effort and commitment.

Harwich Society chairman Colin Farnell said: “Harwich is a truly remarkable town and I am extremely proud of all the Harwich Society has done and will continue to do to promote and preserve what makes it so special.

“We are very grateful to Harwich Town Council for granting the society the honour of a civic service and it was an unforgettable occasion for everyone present.”

The civic service was conducted by the Bishop of Colchester, the Right Reverend Roger Morris, and was attended by the Lord Lieutenant of Essex, Jennifer Tolhurst, the High Sheriff of Essex, Dr James Bettley, Baroness Jenkin of Kennington on behalf of Sir Bernard Jenkin MP and the chairman of Tendring Council Daniel Land.

The service included prayers for the Harwich Society and Rev Canon Margaret Shaw, a sermon from Bishop Roger in which he spoke warmly of Harwich and the singing of the Harwich hymn called “through your good grace our town remains”.

Mr Farnell added: “It was an incredibly moving and uplifting service and I know the Harwich Society members who packed St Nicholas’ Church shared many thoughts about all of the society members who are no longer with us and who did so much to make the Harwich Society what it is today.”

The civic service was followed by a reception at the 1912 Centre where memories, stories and ideas continued to be shared.

Society members oversaw the buffet, served drinks and ensured the kettle was always on the boil.

Harwich Society membership secretary Aileen Farnell, who oversaw the provision of food and drinks, said: “Before he left, Bishop Roger stuck his head through the serving hatch and gave us the thumbs up.

“The Harwich Society is regularly thanked for all that it does but that particular ‘thank you’ will remain in my memory for a very long time.”