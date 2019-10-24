Here is all the key developments from day two of the investigation into the 39 bodies found in Grays on Wednesday morning.

Essex Police confirmed that all 39 people discovered are believed to be Chinese nationals

Eight of the dead are women, and 31 are men

Police now believe all were adults, with the previously thought teenager being a young woman

The tractor unit of the lorry had entered the country via Holyhead on Sunday 20 October, having travelled over from Dublin

The lorry then collected the trailer, which had travelled from Zeebrugge, at the port of Purfleet at around 12.30am on Wednesday. The cab and trailer left the port shortly after 1.05am

Three properties in Co Armagh in Northern Ireland were searched in relation to the investigation

A 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland remains in custody for questioning on suspicion of murder

Essex Police was granted a 24 hour extension from Basildon Magistrates' Court to keep questioning him

The force have not discussed his identity but he is believed to be Mo Robinson from Co Armagh

The bodies are still on the lorry, and the first eight were due to be moved to Broomfield Hospital from the Port of Tilbury at 4pm, but this has been delayed