THE driver arrested in connection with the mass murder probe in Grays remains in custody this morning.

Essex Police have stated 25-year-old Mo Robinson from Portadown, Northern Ireland, is still being held by police the day after his arrest in Grays where 39 bodies were found in a lorry.

Detectives have said the trailer containing the victims arrived at Purfleet from Zeebrugge in Belgium at around 12.30am on Wednesday and the front section to which it was attached, known as the tractor, came from Northern Ireland.

Overnight, police have searched two addresses in Co Armagh, Northern Ireland which are believed to be linked to his arrest.

He is still being questioned on suspicion of murder.

Police have up to 48 hours to question a suspect arrested on suspicion of murder.

Mr Robinson has not been charged with any offence.

Essex Police are due to be giving an update on the case at around midday today.

Officers will also be attending the Thurrock Civic Offices this afternoon to sign a book of condolences set up by the council in the wake of the tragedy.