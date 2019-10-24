CLACTON MP Giles Watling said he is frustrated that Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal has “stalled”.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister “paused” his Withdrawal Agreement Bill after MPs rejected his three-day timetable.

Mr Johnson could now seek a General Election if the EU grants a delay to Brexit until January.

Mr Watling said he backs the bill and will vote to keep the no deal option on the table, against any extension to Article 50, against any second referendum amendment and against any customs union amendment.

He added: “It is incredibly frustrating that, following the votes in Parliament on Tuesday night, that the progress of the Withdrawal Agreement Bill has now stalled.

“This piece of legislation, when passed, will implement and approve the Prime Minister’s new deal, and, therefore, offers a way forward.

“That is why I supported the bill and I am pleased that it passed Second Reading with a majority of 30.

“Although that feeling of elation was short lived and I was shocked that the subsequent vote on the Program Motion, which sets the timetable for debate, was lost by 14.

“The bill is unlikely to make further progress and it is now probable that we will not leave on October 31.

"That is because of the failure to pass the WAB, thanks to Labour and other opposition parties choosing to vote for more delay, even though they have approved the deal.

"In terms of next steps, the European Union are now expected to offer an extension to Article 50.

"This offer must be accepted by the Prime Minister, as set out in the Benn Act. However, as I have said before, I am not required to support an extension and will not vote for it when the necessary legislation comes before the House – I did not vote to extend in March, and I will not vote to extend now."