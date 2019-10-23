Initial pictures have emerged of the lorry driver believed to have been arrested by police after 39 bodies were found.

The man has been named locally as Mo Robinson, a 25-year-old from Portadown, Northern Ireland.

He is being held by police on suspcion of murder.

The bodies were discovered in Waterglade Industrial Park, in Grays, at 1.40am this morning.

It is believed the truck had travelled from Zeebrugge, Belgium, to Purfleet - arriving at roughly 12.30am.

A teenager was among the bodies found, while the other 38 are believed to be adults.