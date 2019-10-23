A LORRY carrying 39 bodies is believed to have entered the country in Thurrock, according to police.

Detectives are continuing their investigation into the events in Grays this morning where the shocking discovery was made.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "Originally, we reported that the lorry had travelled into the country through Holyhead on Saturday October 19.

"After further enquiries, we now believe that the trailer travelled from Zeebrugge into Purfleet, and docked in the Thurrock area shortly after 12:30am this morning.

"The tractor unit of the lorry is believed to have originated in Northern Ireland.

"We believe the lorry and trailer left the port shortly after 1.05am.

"A cordon has remained in place at Eastern Avenue for most of the day and this remains in place.

"We thank everyone in the area, especially residents and local businesses, for their patience and compassion throughout the day.

"This will be a lengthy and complex investigation and we continue to work with local partners and international authorities to gather vital intelligence and identify those who have sadly died."

The driver of the lorry, a 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland, remains in custody having been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Aanyone with information should contact our Major Investigation Team on 101 or visit our website.

Follow our live blog for updates here.