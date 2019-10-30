PLANS have been submitted to turn a former toilet block into a café – including a toilet that will be open to all.

The loos in Ipswich Road, Holland-on-Sea, were controversially closed by Tendring Council more than two years ago as part of money-saving plans to axe ten public toilets.

But earlier this year the council agreed to lease the facility to a new tenant with plans to open up a cafe, complete with a refurbished accessible toilet.

Stuart Hazell has now applied for change of use at the site along with internal and external seating areas.

Earlier this year the tenant said: “I understand the importance of local community and wish to work alongside the people of Holland-on-Sea to provide a café that residents can enjoy and be proud of.

“I have listened to the concerns raised by the community and offered to provide a lavatory at the cafe that can be accessed and used by the public when the cafe is open.”

The decision to offer the lease had been called-in by ward councillors, but they withdrew their objection after the the tenant offered to make the cafe lavatory